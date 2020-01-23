Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

PYPL traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,529,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

