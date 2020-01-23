Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

ETN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.67. 840,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Eaton has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

