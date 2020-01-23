Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $78,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Halliburton by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,480,634 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $56,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.