Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€27.50” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STM. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

