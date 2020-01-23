Creditbit (CRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $83.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $11,337.00 and $83.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRB) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

