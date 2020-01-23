Credits One Day Volume Tops $431,930.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Credits has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $431,930.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, WazirX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Tidex, Gate.io, LBank, IDEX, CoinBene, WazirX, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

