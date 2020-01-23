Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg Acquires 6,760 Shares

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $51,240.80.

OTCMKTS CWGL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

