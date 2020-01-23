Critical Analysis: Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blackline and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackline 1 1 3 0 2.40 Bandwidth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blackline presently has a consensus price target of $58.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.12%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $74.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Blackline.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackline and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackline $227.79 million 14.78 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -232.65 Bandwidth $204.11 million 8.35 $17.92 million $0.31 233.94

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackline. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackline and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackline -11.36% -4.36% -2.38% Bandwidth 1.42% -4.52% -3.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Blackline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Blackline shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.