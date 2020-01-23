Critical Contrast: Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 8.35 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Precision Therapeutics and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ocugen has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 129.84%. Given Ocugen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -674.64% -86.24% -50.92% Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocugen beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

