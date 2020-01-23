Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price

Media coverage about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,551. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

