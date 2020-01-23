Critical Review: Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and NIC (OTCMKTS:EGOV)

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capgemini and NIC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capgemini 0 0 1 0 3.00 NIC 0 1 2 0 2.67

NIC has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.24%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than Capgemini.

Profitability

This table compares Capgemini and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capgemini N/A N/A N/A NIC 14.55% 22.91% 14.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capgemini and NIC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capgemini $15.59 billion 1.41 $862.13 million N/A N/A NIC $344.90 million 4.51 $58.27 million $0.88 26.42

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than NIC.

Volatility & Risk

Capgemini has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NIC pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NIC beats Capgemini on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Internet-based applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

