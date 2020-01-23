Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Crossamerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 164.1%.

Shares of CAPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

