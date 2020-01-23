CrowdWiz Market Capitalization Hits $15,898.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $15,898.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007509 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.