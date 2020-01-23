Crypterium One Day Volume Reaches $119,326.00 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004643 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Liquid, Tidex and IDEX. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $119,326.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,679,896 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

