CrypticCoin Price Up 17.8% This Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $395,868.00 and approximately $6,051.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00583643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00116676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00117294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

