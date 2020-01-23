Crypto Sports 24-Hour Volume Tops $312.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $515,268.00 and approximately $312.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00084952 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,522,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,358,654 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.