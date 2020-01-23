CryptoCarbon One Day Volume Reaches $379.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $152,526.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BiteBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

