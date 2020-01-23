Cryptocean 24-Hour Volume Tops $88,494.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003221 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $88,494.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.30 or 0.05611784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127418 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00033592 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002291 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.