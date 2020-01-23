CryptoFranc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,483.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $2,483.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00012205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.75 or 0.05524783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026543 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00032850 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011745 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

CryptoFranc Token Trading

CryptoFranc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitfinex, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

