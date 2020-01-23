Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $89,624.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05569766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

CIX100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

