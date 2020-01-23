Cryptonex (CNX) Market Cap Reaches $113.12 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00024136 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $113.12 million and $2.20 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

