Cryptopay Trading Up 11.8% This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.53 or 0.05392430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026285 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033207 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127683 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011724 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

