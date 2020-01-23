CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Hits $36,037.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $36,037.00 and $10.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,425,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,843,166 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

