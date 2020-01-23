CryptoVerificationCoin Price Tops $7.53 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.53 or 0.00089949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $66.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

