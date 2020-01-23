Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Insider Buys £13,400 in Stock

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) insider Christopher Waldron purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,626.94).

Shares of CRS stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 174.16. Crystal Amber Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.90 ($2.97).

Get Crystal Amber Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Crystal Amber Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.