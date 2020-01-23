Crystal Clear Reaches Market Cap of $7,170.00 (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $7,170.00 and $4.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.