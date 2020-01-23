CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $2,395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,236.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.64. 4,366,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

