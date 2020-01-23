Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

