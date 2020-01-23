Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.80. Curo Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Get Curo Group alerts:

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $297.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.75 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 408.48%.

Several research firms have commented on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 4,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 3.40. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

In other Curo Group news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Curo Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Curo Group by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Curo Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Curo Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Curo Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curo Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.