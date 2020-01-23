CUTcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.40 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $252.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 85,950,852 coins and its circulating supply is 81,950,852 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

