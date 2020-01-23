Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $3,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 115.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 95,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cutera has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $482.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

