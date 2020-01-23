CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

