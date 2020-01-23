CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $354,676.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $354,676.00 and $22,373.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

