CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to post $64.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $65.88 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $54.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $253.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.37 billion to $255.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $256.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $240.19 billion to $272.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $22,738,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $41,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.