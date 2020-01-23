CX Institutional Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,852,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.5% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.62.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

