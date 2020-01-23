CX Institutional Sells 1,125 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $165.70 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

