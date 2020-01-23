Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Cyberark Software comprises 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned approximately 0.13% of Cyberark Software worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYBR. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of CYBR traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $141.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.11. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

