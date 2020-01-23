CyberVein Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and Bit-Z. CyberVein has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $68,732.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

