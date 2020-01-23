Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,003 shares of company stock worth $3,404,830 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

