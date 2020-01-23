DA Davidson Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACW. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PACW opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

