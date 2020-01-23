Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, YoBit, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

