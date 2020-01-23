Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s (DMGT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DMGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 835.89 ($11.00).

DMGT stock opened at GBX 814 ($10.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a twelve month low of GBX 570.50 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 832.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 817.60.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997505 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders have bought 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710 over the last three months.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

