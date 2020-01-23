Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives News Impact Score of -4.18

News coverage about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a daily sentiment score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DDAIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas cut Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 71,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,473. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Daimler has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Daimler will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

