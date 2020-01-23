Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Davis R M Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $61,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.48. The stock had a trading volume of 224,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,076. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.