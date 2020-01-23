Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 2,153,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,987. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

