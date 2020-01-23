Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHR stock opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

