Daneel (DAN) Price Tops $0.0024

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Daneel token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Daneel has traded 59.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Daneel has a market cap of $49,457.00 and $162.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official website is daneel.io. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Daneel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daneel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Daneel using one of the exchanges listed above.

