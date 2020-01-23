Daniel P. Cronin Sells 2,300 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $36,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,686. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.