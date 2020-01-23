Daniel Rosensweig Sells 150,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,323,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,942,466.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00.

NYSE CHGG remained flat at $$42.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,328. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 271,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.