DAO.Casino (BET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,051.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $74,051.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001758 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,242.70 or 0.98643384 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

